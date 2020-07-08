Pakistan seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council

Pakistan has notified the United Nations that it will be seeking re-election to the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council.

In a verbal note to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Pakistani Mission to the UN said that Pakistan will contest one of the four seats reserved for the Asia Pacific Group of States for 2021-2023 term.

Pakistan’s current term will expire at the end of this year. Pakistan had already served on the Human Rights Council four times since its creation fourteen years ago from 2006-2008, 2009-2011, 2013-15 and 2017-2020.

The General Assembly will hold elections to fill the vacant seats on the council in October during its 75th session. The UN Human Rights Council has 47 elected members.

Five countries vying for these four Asia Pacific Group seats are: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, China, Uzbekistan and Nepal, which is also seeking re-election.

China and Saudi Arabia are contesting after a mandatory one-year break, following two consecutive terms of three years.

In its note verbale, the Pakistani mission, which is led by Ambassador Munir Akram, reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan, a founding member of the Council, to the promotion and protection of all human rights.

Pakistan, it said, looks forward to contributing further by engaging proactively with the Human Rights Council, its entire machinery, processes and initiatives, as well as with the members of the international community, United Nations agencies and members of civil society.