Kashmir will observe 4th martyrdom day of Wani as resistance day: PeH

Muzaffarabad: Fourth martyrdom day of Burhan Wani will be observed as Resistance day around the state.

A formation of Kashmiri young people will pay salute to Jammu and Kashmir martyrs.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in his message here on Monday said that Burhan Wani and all other martyrs of freedom movement have sacrificed their lives for liberated future of Kashmiri people.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs, saying that the whole nation will observe this day as resistance day.

He also added that a large number of youngsters will present special salute on the dawn of 4th martyrdom day of Burhan Wani.

Burhan Wani was actively sought after by Indian security forces with a hefty bounty being imposed on his head, and was finally killed on 8 July 2016 in a military combat, sparking massive protests across the valley.

The span was witness to the worst span of insurgency in the region since 2010, Kashmir was placed under 53 consecutive days of curfew, the protests resulted in the deaths of more than 96 people and injuries to over 15,000 civilians.