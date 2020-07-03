Strict observance of SOPs only way to defeat Covid-19: speakers

Speakers have stressed mass observance of SOPs as they recommended the same as an effective strategy to nab Covid-19. They also immensely praised Pakistan police for their exemplary performance in the line of duty during the last four stressful and distressful months to the extent of laying down their lives to protect people from the devastating effects of the disease and from the prospects of eruption of other crimes.

This they said in their scholarly deliberations on the occasion of Interactive Webinar on the theme ” Policing in Covid-19 Pandemic Situation” organized by SU Department of Criminology in collaboration with Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counselling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS), University of Sindh, Jamshoro in form of live broadcast via official Facebook Page of the Bureau of STAGS. The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Vice Chancellor, University of Sindh, Jamshoro with Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Pakistan participating as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker, Dr. Waheed Ahmed Abbasi, Assistant Professor, Department of Criminology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro as the Moderator; wherein Dr. Sumera Umrani, Director, Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS), University of Sindh, Jamshoro as the co-host.

Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential remarks observed that police in Pakistan, like everywhere else in the world had to perform multiple roles at a time for the benefit of communities and societies. This multiplicity of tasks, he added, included preparing for impending threats, preventing attacks, responding to assaults, and recovering from tragedies after they had happened.

The Vice Chancellor paid glowing tribute to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah upon his constant, keen personal interest in anti-Covid-19 endeavors and the subsequent successes Sindh Government had achieved in defeating the monstrous ailment.

Keynote Speaker and Webinar Chief Guest Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi,IGP KPK, extending profound thanks to Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat, Dr. Sumera Umrani and Dr. Waheed A. Abbasi for invitation and opportunity; said police in KPK, under his special directives, had not only been ensuring complete observance of SOPs throughout the province but had also been first complying with them by themselves in letter and spirit.

A large number of viewers cutting across countries, vocations, venues and demographic diversity ardently participated in the webinar and expressed deep appreciation for the event proceedings.