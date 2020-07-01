Bear going slowly insane in Bahria Town Zoo as it struggles to cope with 40C heat

Bahria Town Zoo has time and time again landed itself in hot waters over the inadequate treatment given to the animals who reside there.

The zoo has recently come under fire again because of a bear who is in a sorry condition and struggling to cope with high unbearable temperature.

Even the enclosure where the bear is kept is not suitable for such animals. In fact, most of the enclosures in the zoo are inadequate and reportedly do not meet the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He sits in a concrete enclosure at Bahria Town Zoo in temperatures of up to 40C (104F) and is said to have been depressed.

Visitors have taken video at the zoo showing the bear pacing around his cage nonstop, burying his face in his paws and sprawling out on the floor, refusing to move.

One wonders where the money, food and medicines for the zoo are actually going.