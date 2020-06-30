Security forces foil major terror bid in Peshawar

Security forces on Monday foiled a major terrorism bid in Shahpur area of Peshawar.

According to sources, on a tip-off, law enforcement agencies personnel conducted a targeted operation in Shahpur and recovered a cache of arms and explosives from an under-construction house.

Sources further said unidentified terrorists managed to escape before the operation of security agencies. During the operation, four hand grenades, four kg of explosives material and ball bearings were also recovered from the house.

The security forces returned the fire and four terrorists were killed in fierce exchange of fire. The security forces also recovered hand grenades and other arms during the operation.