MoU signed between Metropolitan Corporation and the Silani Welfare Trust for rehablitation of 42 water filtration plants

FAISALABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Metropolitan Corporation and the Silani Welfare Trust for rehabilitation of 42 water filtration plants for three years to ensure the supply of safe drinking water to the citizens.Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and Chairman Sailani Welfare Maulana Bashir Farooqi signed the MoU. Sailani Welfare officials Mian Yaseen, Chief Officer Naeemullah Warraich and others were also present.

Expressing his views, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Punjab government was implementing various schemes to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, however cooperation of private sector could not ignored in this regard.

Appreciating the welfare services of Sailani Welfare Trust, he said that the provision of clean drinking water to the people was a great achievement in which the full participation of Sailani is a welcome step those has taken responsibility for the maintenance of water filtration plants which ws an expression of their keen interest in the welfare of humanity.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the government was taking steps to provide possible relief to the people with limited resources but the participation of the private sector in public welfare schemes yields the best results. Chairman Sailani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that the welfare of humanity In addition to providing services in the fields of education and health, water filtration plants are also being set up for the establishment of dasterkhawan and supply of drinking water. He said that water filtration plants are also being set up. He said that the functional of the plants would solve the problem of supply of drinking water to the people to a great extent.