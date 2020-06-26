Prevailing situation of custodial torture in Pakistan

In last month the world witnessed a tortured killing of George Floyd by law enforcing agencies that led to nationwide protests and riots in the USA. The protests and riots had primarily focused to address the issue of racism, but obviously the torture remained the root-cause of the whole mob reaction. Torture is a global phenomenon but it prevails at higher scale in developing countries where there is a lack of laws and policies against torture and a more social acceptance. It is very common that torture take place at Police Stations. In Pakistan there is no credible data available on custodial torture but there are many torture cases spotlighted in mainstream media in recent years.

Most infamous cases of torture in public include killing of two brothers in Sialkot in front of a crowd in 2010, killing of a woman by her brother and father in district court Lahore in front of police in 2018, killing of a mentally distorted person under policy custody in 2019 and most recently a couple tortured to death to their maid in Rawalpindi. Not in a single case an independent inquiry was held and the culprits were brought to justice. A lack of accountability in law enforcing agencies has fostered a culture of impunity. The law enforcing agencies in Pakistan are under-resourced and are not fully equipped with modern techniques to extract the evidences in criminal cases and often they use force and torture to collect the evidences. While Pakistan’s constitution prohibits the use of torture for extracting evidence, domestic law currently does not actually criminalize torture. Pakistan is party to international treaties that prohibit the use of torture and other ill-treatment, notably the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Although the Penal Code and the Police Order of 2002 prohibit torture (or the infliction of “hurt”), Pakistan’s legislation fails to explicitly criminalize torture and does not provide a specific definition of torture that incorporates all the elements. Pakistan is also a beneficiary of GSP Plus status by European Union that requires implementing core human rights treaties including Convention Against Torture.

An interesting factor is lack of opposition and a sense of acceptability of such heinous torture cases at community level. Despite thousands of such grave violations in Pakistan, general public outrage is missing and a sense of apathy exists either due to fear or lack of understanding about the issue of torture. This is a serious concern for human rights activism because generally in healthy and morally conscious societies, a strong outrage is expected as a normal response as in the George Floyd case in the USA. In Pakistan this is very common that influential segments of society pay to law enforcing agencies to torture their opponents for their social, economic and political gains. Marginalized societies and victims of the torture do not know the procedures to file a complaint and lack of resources to pursue for access to justice that ultimately ends with out of court adjustment with culprits.

There are weak procedural mechanisms available to address the issues of torture. This is requirement to have fully functional District Standing Medical Board (DSMBs) to investigate all custodial torture cases and present a report to the home department. But in many districts DSMBs are either not functional or lack required professionals and appropriate facilities that can help to curb torture cases. This is one of the few effective vehicles to monitor and stop custodial torture. There is an urgent need to criminalize torture, law enforcing needs to be modernized, officials involved in custodial torture and other rights violations should be held accountable as there should be no impunity in such cases and effective formation and functional DSMBs at each district of Pakistan.

The writer is a development practitioner working with South Asia Partnership-Pakistan