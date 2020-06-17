Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh in hot water over links with underworld

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh facing difficulties over alleged connections with criminals.

The two petitioners Syed Iqbal Kazmi and Ahsan Ahmed had filed for the disqualification of these both PPP’s ministers on behalf of Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan’s “secret” reports in Sindh High Court.

Amid all the controversy regarding the lawmakers’ involvement, the provincial government’s has transferred the SSP Rizwan Ahmed Khan to Punjab province on 15th June 2020.

Before this SSP Rizwan was also transferred without consulting in the tenure of Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, former IG Sindh which was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC). But now it has been easy for PPP’s government as Mushtaq Mehar is as IG Sindh. A JIT was constituted on April 24,2020 with DIG Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi as its chairman and DIG special branch Javed Akbar Riaz and SSP Khairpur Umar Tufail.

Earlier the Sindh High Court asked the advocate general Sindh, IG Sindh and others in response to an application seeking suspension of IG Sindh’s order for constitution of joint investigation team to probe senior police officer’s allegations against provincial minister for harboring dacoits and criminals in Shikarpur. SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar issued notices to advocate general Sindh, IG Sindh and others for May 21 and the court also stopped the JIT from not finalizing the report till the next date of hearing.

The petitioner’s lawyer, advocate Amir Mansoob, maintained that the former IGP had directed constituting a JIT to probe into the matter, but the new IGP formed a three-member police committee instead if it is their internal inquiry so we have no objection.

According to details a JIT which has no any members of the intelligence agencies. On other hand JIT’s member SSP Umar Tufail who is close aide of the provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh. Even Imtiaz Shaikh went to Peshawar to attend wedding Ceremony of Umar Tufail. While Committee Chairman Fida Hussain Mastoi DIGP Sukkar is also landlord and having property next to Imtiaz Shaikh’s farm house and he has also been so many times at Shaikh’s farm House.

Fawad Ali Khichi Advocate, told Daily Times that Sindh police has already sent a request to home department for the formation of a JIT on the basis of the SSP’s report to expose the alleged culprits, now checking the authenticity of the same report by the officers who are under the sindh Government seems unfair.

Another petitioner Syed Iqbal Kazmi Advocate, explained that SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan had compiled two “secret” reports, claiming Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

He stated that SSP Rizwan claims in his report that Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

Whereas, Imtiaz Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. His family and employees for harboring dacoits and criminals involved in heinous crimes who were being used to influence the police adding that the Sindh government has made the police a musical and political chair, and officers are being appointed who can favor them.

A petitioner, Iqbal Kazmi told that noteworthy evidence of provincial ministers’ patronage of drug mafia and links with dacoits have been submitted to the Supreme Court which included photographs of provincial ministers with drug mafia and terrorists and evidence of their links with drug mafia of Chanesar Goth Karachi, including criminal records and classified reports.

He stated that Sindh Police has been awarding Peace Award to the dacoits and who killed the police officers alleging that in the past, police officers have been killed in the line of duty and false charges have been filed against them.

“Imtiaz Sheikh’s right-hand dacoit killed five policemen, while a rocket was fired at a DSP’s house recently”, he disclosed

Kazmi stated during 12 years PPP’s regime, 12 IG Sindh has been changed adding that Police order 2002 has been replaced with Police Order 2019.

Before this a petition by Syed Iqbal Kazmi for disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Imtiaz Shaikh and Saeed Ghani reportedly had links with the drug-peddlers and evidence in this context had been submitted in the court, already filed in the Supreme Court (SC) Karachi Registry.

The plea further stated that the SC had earlier disqualified former Prime Minister in Panama leaks case. He pleaded the court to disqualify Shaikh and Ghani and transfer the disqualification case to the SC.

The court was requested to transfer of case petition from the high court under Article 186-A of the constitution to disqualify the PPP MPAs as parliament members.