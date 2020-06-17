On May 26, three armed robbers stormed into a house in Dannuk with the intention of carrying out a robbery. In the ensuing assault, four year old Bramsh became orphaned. Her mother Malik Naaz was ruthlessly martyred in front of her little daughter for resisting while the little girl was injured badly. According to Turbat Police press release one of the thief identified as Altaf Mazar from Absor Turbat was caught on the spot. Later on, two other thieves were also arrested. They are identified as Abdul Basit s/o Faiz Panjgyr resident of Turbat and Saif Ullah Munir Ahmed from Shahrak.

Police have also recovered a pistol and a bike from Altaf Mazar. Other items recovered include a Toyota Corolla car and robbed items such as laptops, watches, and mobile phones. Some Baloch social media activist are also pointing fingers at Zahoor Buledi – the Minister for Finance at Balochistan provincial government to be having connections with the robbers’ gang.

Little Bramsh was moved to Karachi for treatment. While there have been widespread protest rallies demanding justice for Bramsh, some sub-nationalists in Balochistan are propagating that Bramsh was assaulted by State sponsored proxies in the region. PTM, leftists were also part of the trend, where an issue of murder was directly interconnected with the establishment. The protesters demand the arrest of Sameer Sabzal the head of the death squad. In the upcoming days more protest rallies are scheduled in Punjgur as well as Karachi.

Anti-state elements in Balochistan are linking separatism to grievances in erstwhile FATA to draw the sympathies of international resistance movements for propagation of their political agenda. Presence of Indians on these trends also indicate that handlers in New Delhi are not happy about the stability in Pakistan and would like to sully the waters.

It has become common, that almost every incident in Pakistan is now being blamed on the agencies. Be it ethnic violence in Quetta or the military’s targeted operations in erstwhile FATA.

Perpetrators of this propaganda campaign are reportedly colluding with the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). A deadly nexus appears to be building between elements that want to create mayhem and chaos in Balochistan in which PTM appears to have become party to. Somehow, affairs in erstwhile FATA and Balochistan have become intertwined.

Social media is being used widely to disseminate propaganda and seditious ideas are being floated. Most of the tweets carried content which was primarily about the ongoing Jirga involving ANP local leaders and some Maliks in erstwhile FATA. Both ANP and PTM blamed state authorities for sponsoring militants in the region and allowing them to implement rule of law.

The issue of resurgence of militant groups, with the support and backing of PTM is being utilized by foreign elements for propagating anti-state propaganda while also physically harming Pakistan. it is expected that leftist elements in Pakistan would make new trends in relation to the issue at hand. PTM is also trying its best to interconnect the movement’s effort with that of Black lives matter movement in US.

For India and some western protagonists, the bone of contention appears to be the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). They would like to sabotage the progress of CPEC because the fruition of the mega project, which is a flagship of Chinese President’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), will bring prosperity and development to the region. Neither India, nor its Occidental backers are willing to see the fruits of economic development mature. The strategic Port of Gwadar is also a thorn in the side of India and its backers. Gwadar is a deep sea port, which is adjacent to the straits of Hormuz from where 35% of the world’s fuel supply is transported. Although the Chinese do not have hegemonic designs, yet India and its backers feel that China will be in a position to choke the strategic supply route from Gwadar. They would thus like to deny the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) from having access to the choke point to ensure that their Sea Lines of Communications (SLOC) remain open.

While India has launched terror mongers in Balochistan to harass the Chinese and deter them from completing the CPEC projects, Indians are also reportedly reaching out to Baloch separatist elements to commit acts of insurgency. PTM becomes an ideal ally because it is disgruntled and marginalized because of its suspicious and anti-state activities in the past. Western media had reached out to Baloch separatists as well as the PTM.

The tragic ordeal which little Bramsh faced, is being exploited by the terror mongers to point fingers at Pakistan Army and the law enforcing agencies. It is also being said that each time she opens her eyes she asks for her mother. The little girl is traumatized by the incident, she tells her visitors to go away and do not hurt us. Will little Bramsh receive justice?

The writer is a retired Group Captain of PAF. He is a columnist, analyst and TV talk show host