LAHORE: The Punjab government has made the teaching of the Holy Quran with translation mandatory in all provincial universities, according to a notification issued by the provincial government on Sunday.

The notification states that a student will not be awarded a degree if he or she does not study the Holy Quran with the translation.

“Lecturers in all universities of Punjab will teach the Holy Quran with translation to all students,” said the notification. It added that the holy Book will be taught separately from the Islamiat subject, which is already being taught at universities.

Governor Sarwar said that success in the world and the hereafter can only be achieved through proper implementation on the guidelines of the Holy Quran.

He said that it will be compulsory for students to attend lectures in which the Holy Quran is taught with translation, adding that the Book is a complete code of life and its better understanding will help masses in winning Allah’s favour.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that all universities should make the teaching of the Quran with translation part of their syllabus, adding that it is the responsibility of universities to disseminate the knowledge of the Quran to the younger generation.

