FIA forms JIT to investigate PIA crash in Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has formed a Joint Investigation Team to investigate the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303 crash in Karachi.

The team was formed on the recommendations of the Senate Standing on Interior which had taken notice of the plane crash and asked the government to submit a report at the earliest.

FIA’s Additional Director Immigration Imran Yaqoob will head the three-member team comprising of Assistant Director Nayyar Tirmizi and Assistant Director Sajid Amin.

The JIT will start investigation at the Lahore airport where the plane departed. It will question PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) staff members as well as examine the records relating to the ill-fated aircraft.

The Senate Committee had recommended that the FIA Lahore should examine if the engineering branch of PIA at Lahore was being maintained as per the given international standards.

“It is reported that error was being shown on the cockpit of the plane. Who was the authorised officer to sign the clearance certificate of the said plane? Was the clearance certificate also signed by the Captain? This plane remained under dry lease to China and what was its condition when this plane was received back from China?” the Senate Committee on Interior questioned.

It further said that Capitan Sajjad Gul made three Mayday calls requesting the ground staff that there was an error in the plane but his three emergency calls for emergency response could not convince the ground staff to response on his first call. “Who was the staff member on the ground who declared the said emergency call as light one?” It said that one could visibly see that both engines of the plane were on fire. While the plane successfully reached Karachi, the shutting of both engines of the plane was reported by the pilot. If the engines were shut, how did the engines catch fire? The committee questioned that if the captain had shown the apprehension that both engines were shut and landing gear was stuck then why he was not allowed immediately on his first call with belly landing if the belly-landing facility was available at Karachi Airport?