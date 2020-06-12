Junaid Khan shows exquisite command over emotions as love blooms in ‘Kashf’

Junaid Khan managed to grab public attention with his acting skills in blockbuster dramas from the very beginning and has this ability to play any character without a hitch.

One of his well-known drama serials, “Kashf,” is flying in the top rating charts these days, and his exceptionally well played role of Wajdaan has everyone hooked to tv screens. Kashf is the story of a girl ‘Kashf’ played by Hira Mani, and Junaid’s character, Wajdaan, is her cousin and fiancé. The drama portrays Kashf trying to follow her dreams while Wajdaan does everything in his power to love and support her. It is a story that has been made special by Wajdaan’s simplicity and sincerity.

In the latest episode, amidst all the chaos and misfortunes happening in the lives of the two leads, there is some beautiful romance happening and we are living for it. Going back to their usual meeting spot on the rooftop, Kashf and Wajdaan are once again standing in front of each other. Junaid Khan has been brilliantly portraying the love-stricken and supportive Wajdaan, as despite of everything that has happened, he is seen requesting Kashf to continue meeting him. The expressions on his face and the depth of emotions shows how deeply he is in love with her.

The most exciting thing to come out of this drama was that Junaid Khan and Hira Mani came together once again, to give audiences another taste of their perfect on-screen chemistry. Their previous drama serials Mohabbat Na Kariyo, Sun Yara, and Thays, have been loved by many as the reel-life couple continues to mesmerize us all. Junaid knows how to captivate the audience with his charm and uses his immaculate dialogue delivery and emotions to win the audience’s hearts. These two have always contributed wholeheartedly to every drama serial that they’ve worked on together. Clearly, their chemistry allows them to carry out their roles comfortably, and their combined determination is to be highly appreciated.

Moreover, Junaid has delivered Wajdaan’s character with utmost perfection that it leaves an ever-lasting impression on the audience’s mind. Khan goes out of his way to make a role seem worthwhile, and it is safe to say that he has succeeded this time too. He gives his best when it comes to playing a complicated role. Throughout the serial, there are countless scenes in which Junaid has left us speechless with his facial expressions and undeniably good looks. His character is a complete romantic that makes his work much easier because of his soft eyes and deep voice.

His overall appearance on-screen is to be appreciated as he flawlessly gives us what we want. With sheer talent and remarkable dialogue delivery, he conveys all the feelings and emotions vividly. He has this surprisingly startling skill, where he doesn’t make his acting look overdone or underwhelming.

As the serial goes on, we’ll see more of Junaid Khan portraying Wajdaan’s struggles marvellously and his on-screen couple with Hira will surely strive, as they continue to make this show a hit.