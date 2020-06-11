Alicia Keys boosts call demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Alicia Keys appears in a new video campaign that calls for the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor to be fired and arrested.

Launched by the group Until Freedom, the campaign is centred around a question Keys asks at the start of the video: “Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?”

After that, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, recounts the story of how the Louisville Metro Police Department used a no-knock warrant to enter Taylor’s apartment unannounced, allegedly believing the occupants were tied to an ongoing drug case. After the police entered the apartment, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one shot with his registered handgun, believing introducers had just barged in. In turn, the police fired approximately 20 shots, eight of which hit Taylor.

“Bri was murdered by the Louisville Metro Police Department,” Palmer says. “And after they killed her they asked me if she had any enemies. No. Absolutely not… Breonna should not be dead. Somedays I feel like I can’t breathe without her. This should never happen to another family.”

The video closes with Until Freedom’s Tamika Mallory detailing what people, both inside and outside of Louisville, can do to demand justice for Taylor. She encourages people to call Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to demand he fire the three officers that killed Taylor; call Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to demand the three officers be charged; and call interim LMPD Police Chief Robert Schroeder to demand the investigation into Taylor’s death be completed immediately and the details shared with lawyers for Taylor’s family and the Attorney General. Mallory also urged Louisville residents specifically to call their city council members and demand they vote to ban no-knock warrants at an upcoming vote.

Keys was just one of several celebrities to participate in the Until Freedom campaign. Others who helped introduce the clip and lent their support to the campaign include Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah, Ali Wong and Zoe Kravitz.