President Donald Trump sparked controversy Friday, calling it a “great day” for George Floyd, the man whose death in custody last week unleashed nationwide protests over police brutality against African Americans.

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump said of Floyd, who was killed as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, ‘This is a great thing that’s happening for our country.'”

Notably, seventeen years after US troops invaded their country and eight months since protests engulfed their cities, Iraqis are sending solidarity, warnings and advice to demonstrators across America.

Whether in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square or on Twitter, Iraqis are closely watching the unprecedented street protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis as a police officer knelt on his neck.

Death of 46-year-old African-American man George Floyd who was arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit banknote on May 25 has sparked protests across major cities in the US.

The US leader’s “great day” comments were seen by many as too closely conflating Floyd’s death and the day’s good economic news, and as speaking on behalf of Floyd on the economy.

Trump on Monday deployed thousands of “heavily armed” soldiers and police to prevent further protests in Washington, where buildings and monuments have been vandalized near the White House.

The protests turned violent across the US that left at least five people dead and over 4,000 people arrested earlier this week.