Maqsood Butt appointed PML-F central VP

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Vice-President Pir Sibghat Ullah Rashidi Pir Pagaro has appointed renowned industrialist Maqsood Butt as central vice-president of the party.

A notification in this regard has been issued by PML-F Central Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani.

PML-F Secretary General Muhammad Ali Durrani has congratulated Maqsood Butt for being nominated as vice-president of the party. On the occasion, he hoped that Maqsood Butt will help promote the party’s mission.

Maqsood Butt will also be the in-charge of the PML-F’s party cell.

Butt is chartered accountant by profession and is chairman of Arooj Industries.