Nida and Yasir Nawaz receive love, wishes on their 18th wedding anniversary

Fans and fellow celebrity stars showered loved on morning show host Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz as they celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in self-isolation at their residence.

The celebrity couple is in self-isolation along with their daughter since 13 days after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nida and Yasir turned to Instagram to share a loved-up photo celebrating the big day.

Nida wrote, “Ab to adat si he mujh ko. Happy 18th Anniversary.”

She captioned the video “18th wedding anniversary today.”

Yasir also shared the same video and wrote with a heart emoji, “18th wedding anniversary.”

In the video, Yasir also updated the fans about their health saying that they are feeling much much better now.