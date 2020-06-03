Coronavirus cases in Pakistan cross grim 80,000 landmark

Pakistan confirmed 67 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,688 and positive cases surged to 80,463.

According to the National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 3,938 cases of coronavirus were reported while 28,930 patients have recovered from the disease.

As per details, 21 percent of the cases have foreign travel history while 79 percent of the cases are reported to be locally transmitted. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Pakistan has reported its highest numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections in a single day since the pandemic struck the South Asian nuclear state in March, prompting health experts to call for a strict lockdown to contain it.

The report said Islamabad has reported a total of 2,893 cases

The number of female patients of coronavirus has increased after relaxations were given in lockdown ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The percentage of women patients has gone up to 28.5 per cent in the past 10 days, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying.

The leader said that though the schools have been closed since February, as many as 1,148 children have tested coronavirus positive so far.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government has issued a notification extending its “smart lockdown” till June 16.

However, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has been reported as saying that a poor country like Pakistan cannot afford to have a prolonged lockdown.