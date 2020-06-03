Send children to school not work: Shaniera Akram opposes child labour

Shaniera Akram, wife of former captain Wasim Akram has strongly opposed child labour in the country.

ANYONE who has a person working for them in their house who is under the age of 14, & I don’t care if they are your longtime staff members son or daughter whos living with you, you are breaking the law.If you really want to look after that child then send them to school not work! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 3, 2020

Notably, an eight year domestic worker was allegedly beaten to death by her employers in Bahria Town Rawalpindi on Monday after the little girl let free some caged parrots.

According to reports, Zohra Shah started working for the family a few months ago taking care of the employer’s own child in Phase VIII of Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

The physical abuse came after Zohra Shah freed some caged parrots that angered her employers who beat her to death and later left her at a hospital when the staff called the police.

Police arrested the Bahria Town residents, Hassan Siddiqui and his wife, following the girl’s death. Reports state that the two are being kept at the Rawat Police station.

An investigation is still underway. However, this brutality wasn’t the first instance of violence against the girl.