As New Yorkers remain sheltered in place and hospitals battle overwhelming COVID-19 patient numbers, Babylon announces a comprehensive care solution aimed to quickly put 24/7 digital healthcare services into the hands of millions of New Yorkers, right where they are.

The health services will be offered via Babylon’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app. These services include video consultations with family medicine physicians and digital tools to keep patients informed during the outbreak.

Babylon app also comes with a new Covid-19 Care Assistant that provides up-to-date information and virtual care to each person. This is expected to enable doctors to consult patients with the most need.

The app has surged in popularity since the WHO labeled coronavirus a pandemic on March 8, 2020, with the number of new U.K. registrations rising by 140,000. So far 31,000 users have used the COVID-19 Triage “Symptom Checker” in the U.K., with 15,000 people identified as having “risk of coronavirus.”

Dr Ali Parsa, CEO & Founder, Babylon, said:

“Babylon is joining with Mount Sinai Health Partners to put a doctor in the pocket of all eligible New Yorkers, 24/7, covered as normal by their insurance policy. At a time that one of the greatest cities in the world is going through one of its worst public health crises, our relationship brings the brilliant services of Mount Sinai Health Partners together with the unique global expertise of Babylon, to give eligible insurance plan members in the city access for their primary healthcare needs, wherever they are and whenever they need it. Together, we will revolutionize healthcare for all in New York City, while freeing up space and time for health workers inside health systems to do their life saving work.”

Robert W. Fields, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer, Mount Sinai Health Partners said:

“Babylon, a leader in convenient and accessible digital health care services, is a valuable addition to our high-performing primary care network. New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and more than ever the need to engage with our patients in their homes has become an essential part of healthcare. Having Babylon in our network also strengthens our capacity in this area to serve our patients at the highest level.”

The total global patients registered on Babylon now stands at 4.4 million, while 2.5 digital consultations have been booked through the app.

As well as health information and virtual doctor consultations, the app integrates symptom checker, live chat and symptom logging features.