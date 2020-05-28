Uzma claps back at the leaked video controversy

After a video alleging actress Uzma Khan surfaced on the Internet on Tuesday in which it can be seen that she was being interrogated by unknown women for having an affair with one of their husbands, the ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani’ actress Uzma Khan took to social media to share the painful experience of being harassed and threatened during the past few days.

The actress took to Facebook and wrote, “This is my official statement. Please share and help me in my fight for justice”.

“I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in the past three days. I feel I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan,” she said.

Revealing the names of Malik Riaz daughters who had stormed her house, Khan wrote, “I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen.”

Revealing the names of Malik Riaz daughters who had stormed her house, Khan wrote, ‘I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house around midnight with 12 gunmen’

Uzma went on to write, “For me, it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I am an orphan so you can’t kill my parents. The maximum you can do is kill me.”

Pointing towards the video being viral on internet, the Yalghar actress responded, “Since you’ve shamed me in front of the whole world anyway. Since I’m a woman and obviously the vulnerable and easy target, carry on but now I will fight till my last drop of blood.”

Uzma also said that she has lodged a police complaint against her alleged harassers.

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she added.

Note that the short clip being viral on social media revealed that the actor and her sister being accused by an unknown woman of allegedly having an intimate relationship with husband- a person named mentioned Usman in the video.