Hina Altaf ties knot with Aagha Ali in traditional ceremony

Actress Hina Altaf has recently tied the knot with her co-star Aagha Ali with a casual wedding ceremony.

Hina Altaf and Agha Ali are the latest celebrities to tie the knot after actress Nimra Khan during the pandemic coronavirus.

The actress turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo from their nikkah ceremony with Aagha and penned down a lengthy note.

The couple posted their picture from the intimate Nikkah ceremony and confirmed the reports of their wedding. Agha Ali mentioned that he tied the knot with Hina Altaf in a close ceremony. Only friends and close family members attended the ceremony. He added that due to pandemic coronavirus they decided to organize a small Nikah ceremony with limited guests.

He, however, expressed at length his feelings for actress Hina Altaf in the Instagram post. Hina Altaf also expressed love for Agha Ali in a separate post on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Hina Altaf also shared the picture from the wedding ceremony. The couple wore white dressed for their Nikkah ceremony. While Agha Ali looked dapper in traditional white Kurta pyjama and matching waistcoat, Hina Altaf radiated grace and beauty in white gharara.

The couple was in a secret relationship before getting married. Several times they were spotted together at various events. However, they denied their relationship when asked. Agha Ali has shared several pictures with Hina Altaf on Instagram. The fans and followers of both the actors were anticipating the news anytime soon.

Messages of felicitation poured in for them from fans and followers on social media.

Amid the burgeoning number of COVID-19 cases, the celebration of happiness and the beginning of new relationships is still at its peak. Many from the entertainment industry are tying the knot. Sajal Alay and Ahad Mirza got married and celebrated their wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi earlier, in the month of March.