Foreign reserves of Pakistan witnessed a decline of USD 141 million after external debt repayments of US$ 156.1 were made by March 15, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

As per to the SBP, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,618.3 million on 15 May.

The foreign reserves of Pakistan held by the State Bank stand at $12,129.3 million while commercial banks hold liquid foreign reserves of $6,489 million, According to a break-up of the reserves provided by the SBP