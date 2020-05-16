China dismisses India’s objection to Diamer-Bhasha dam construction

China on Friday rejected the objection raised by India over construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan is aimed at promoting economic development and improving the well-being of the local population.

“China and Pakistan conduct the economic cooperation in order to promote economic development and improve the well-being of the local population,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said while responding to a question about construction of the dam, during a regular briefing here.

About Indian External Affairs Ministry’s stance, he said that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent. He said the project is mutually beneficial and a win-win cooperation for the two all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners. The Diamer-Bhasha dam is a 4,500-megawatt project with an estimated cost of US$ 15 billion and would be one of the largest dams in the world after completion. The project, being termed as a positive stimulus for Pakistan’s economy, will not only create 16,500 jobs but also generate 4,500 MW of electricity. It will also irrigate 1.2 million acres of agricultural land while extending the life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years. The spokesperson also expressed concerns over Indian troops’ continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in occupied valley of Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on the Pakistani side. “We note relevant reports with concern,” he said, adding that as a neighbour to both Pakistan and India, China has always believed that peaceful coexistence serves the fundamental interests of both countries and is also the shared expectation of the international community. He said against the backdrop of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan and India should shelve disputes and enhance communication and cooperation.