Nadia Jamil goes for her first chemotherapy on Friday

Veteran actress Nadia Jamil shared with her fans that she will undergo her first chemotherapy on Friday. Taking to Instagram, the actress who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this month, said “Friday I go for my first Chemotherapy… I go alone … Don’t want to expose Mama and she understands this is my battle. I must fight it alone.”

“It’s wonderful to have her here and my house is already sparkling … Why do I want I go alone? Because I’m scared and I want to feel my own strength…and come out proud of myself,” she added.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Damsaa actor had also shared pictures with her son, Sabir, who lives at a hostel in Lahore and is studying to become a cadet. Jamil said he is scared for her.

“He is scared nowadays line all my son’s are, because I have cancer and my chemotherapy starts on Friday. I have not been able to eat for days and I’m feeling a bit weak… He saw me and he wept on the phone with me,” she wrote.

Talking about her son, Jamil shared his inspiring story. He worked as an enslaved brick labourer orphan in a cruel brick factory when she adopted him at the age of four.