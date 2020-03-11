Are Feroze Khan’s sisters quitting showbiz?

Dua Malik has hinted at quitting showbiz industry following in the footsteps of her brother Feroze Khan.

The Ishqiya actor had announced to quit the showbiz industry to embark on a spiritual journey. He shared the news via Twitter with his fans on Friday.

In a recent interview, when Dua Malik was questioned if she and her sister Humaima Malik have similar plans, she said, “Very soon you will find this kind of Tweet from me and then by Humaima.”

The starlet said her family has developed a deep connection with spirituality and it is because “we all siblings are self-made.”

Earlier, Humaima extended wishes to her brother on his decision to bid farewell to showbiz.

“I am going through that time of my life when my siblings are playing a role of inspiration for. Dear @ferozekhaan, we all are so proud of your decision to choose your path of Siraatul Mustaqeem. You are blessed that Allah has chosen you at such a young age,” she had tweeted.

The heartthrob also shared that he will use the media platform for spreading the teachings of Islam.