Sports Board Punjab announces Kabaddi World Cup schedule

LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has released the schedule of this month’s Kabaddi World Cup, featuring 11 countries including India, to be held in three different cities. Overall 24 matches will be played during the Feb 9-16 event in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat. Among these 14 matches will be staged at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore, eight at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad and two at the Zahoor Elahi Stadium in Gujrat. The countries which have confirmed their participation in the World Cup include defending champions India, Canada, England, Australia, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kenya, England, Iran and Sierra Leone.

Schedule:

Feb 9: Pakistan vs Canada 6:30pm; Iran vs Sierra Leone 8:00pm at Lahore

Feb 10: India vs Germany 3:00pm; Azerbaijan vs Kenya 4:30pm at Lahore

Feb 10: Iran vs England 6:00pm; Australia vs Canada 7:30pm Lahore

Feb 11: Australia vs Azerbaijan at 3:00pm; England vs Germany 4:30pm; Sierra Leone vs India 6:00pm; Pakistan vs Kenya 7:30pm at Lahore

Feb 12: Azerbaijan vs Canada 3:00pm; Iran vs Germany 4:30prn; Sierra Leone vs England 6:00pm; Pakistan vs Australia 7:30pm at Faisalabad

Feb 13: Canada vs Kenya 3:00prn; Pakistan vs Azerbaijan 4:30pm; Iran vs India 6:00pm; Sierra Leone vs Germany 7:30pm at Faisalabad

Feb 14: Australia vs Kenya 1:00pm; India vs England 2:30pm at Gujrat

Feb 15: First semi-final (Pool A winners vs Pool B runners-up) 6:00pm; second semifinal (Pool B winners vs Pool A runners-up) 7:30pm at Lahore.

Feb 16: 3-4 position match and Final at Lahore.