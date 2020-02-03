Udero Lal — the best example of interfaith harmony

Rampant extremism has damaged the image of Pakistan globally, however, Sindh is one region in Pakistan where we find extremism to be rare.

Both religions, Islam and Hinduism, exist with no embarrassment in Udero Lal, a small town in Sindh, where a shrine is situated along with a masjid and a temple.

An example of interfaith harmony has been found in Udero Lal, located in Tando Adam, Sindh where people of both religions claim the saint Udero Lal belongs to them.

Voice of Sindh took this initiative to promote culture, historical places as well as interfaith harmony. They took some journalists to visit Udero Lal in Tando Adam Khan in Sindh.

Udero Lal’s architecture is identical to the design of Thatta Mosque, which was built by the Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. It is believed that the temple was reshaped by him since he was really impressed by Udero Lal’s philosophy and teaching. Today, Udero Lal’s shrine has 18 acres of agricultural land bringing in sufficient revenue to sustain itself financially.

Eighty-year-old Ali Akbar, who has been serving at the shrine as a volunteer, said that Udero Lal is known as Jhooly Lal or Bhagwan Ashta Dev. The real name of this Pir was Ashta Dev. In Hindu Scripture, Ashta means the idol that people prefer. Hindu folklores about Ashta Dev are believed to be the living form of “Varuna Deva”. The first mention of the “Varuna Deva” is found in the Rig Veda.

Further he revealed that the saint was Hindu and then he converted to Islam as “Sheikh Tahir”. Many Muslims from Sindh believe that Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sain is the incarnation of Jhule Lal and Hindus commonly refer to Udero Lal as Jhulelal. People from both religions come and get together in this area.

Another resident from the area, Muhammad Jameel says, that the town has a Muslim majority and Hindus come from different areas to perform their “Pooja & Pratna” worship. None of the Muslims prevent Hindus from worshiping in their temple since the Muslim ancestors used to do the same for inter-faith harmony. “Up till now no riots or religious intimidation has ever been observed in this area even after the Babri Masjid collapse and the recent situation in India,” he added.

He expressed that “Sindh is called the land of the Sufis, where the religion of the saints spread the message of love, tolerance and brotherhood”. He added that the Dargah of Odero Lal is known for the temples and mosques that are well built and where both followers can worship as they feel.

Imam of the Odero Lal Masjid said that all the saints came in to the world to give the message of love and loyalty. He added that around 90 percent of the land for the dargah is given to the temple whereas 10 percent is for the masjid. Along with this the area also has 4 shrines. There is only “one wall” separating the temple and masjid and both Hindu and Muslim devotees visit their places of worship regularly.

“The moment when the Muslims start offering their prayers, the Hindus stop singing and beating the drums and religious instruments, so that we can perform the Salat without interruption,” he added.

Event Organiser Saddam Kunbher said that we should move forward from the concept of mutual tolerance and awareness to achieve interfaith harmony.

Talking about the site, Kunbher said that it is the lack of interest of the provincial government in matters relating to historical sites adding that the Sindh government must take these precious site seriously instead of leaving on locals to look after as it is our assets and we have to save it but without involving the government, such sites cannot be preserved.