A team of experts has located the wreck of a merchant ship that vanished in the Bermuda Triangle in 1925. The Bermuda Triangle has been fodder for enthusiasts of the paranormal and unexplained for decades, such as the sudden disappearance of the merchant ship SS Cotopaxi in 1925.

In a statement, the experts explained that marine biologist and underwater explorer Michael Barnette contacted British historian Guy Walters to help find the mysterious ship.

While the bodies have naturally decomposed since then, the ship’s remains have now been found 35 nautical miles off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida. Set to premiere on the Science Channel’s new Shipwreck Secrets series on Feb. 9, the process of discovery was rather remarkable.

The disappearance of the Cotopaxi has become one of the most popular mysteries regarding the Bermuda Triangle. Countless ships, boats, and airplanes have gone missing in that part of the Atlantic Ocean — making this discovery exciting for experts.

In a strange turn of events, Barnette and Walters realized the wreck had already been found 35 years ago — but that experts mistook it for another ship. Until now, it had been known locally as the Bear Wreck.

Notably, the Bermuda Triangle has long been a source of fascination. The body of water, infamous as a place where many vessels have sunk, stretches across a western part of the North Atlantic between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The area, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, has claimed over 1,000 lives in the last 100 years