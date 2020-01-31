‘Teefa in Trouble’ now available on Netflix

Actor and singer Ali Zafar’s blockbuster romantic action comedy film ‘Teefa in Trouble’ is now available on American media-services provider and production company Netflix.

It is to be mentioned here that the film was already uploaded on Netflix but now, it has also been provided for the viewers of Pakistan and China.

Earlier, Ali Zafar had announced to make sequel of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ after huge success of its first part.

The movie directed by Ahsan Rahim also starred Maya Ali, Mehmood Aslam, Nayyar Ejaz, Asma Abbas, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Faisal Qureshi, Mah-e-Nur Haider and Fia Khan.

Momina Mustehsan and Aima Baig rendered their voices for its soundtrack.