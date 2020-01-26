KP Governor removed three ministers from cabinet

Three ministers from the KP cabinet have been de-notified on Sunday according to a notification issued that said that the governor Farman removed three ministers under clause 3 of Article 105 of the constitution.

Atif was the minister of sports, culture and tourism, while Tarakai was heading the health department and Ahmed was in charge of the revenue and estate department.

With the decision of the de-notification of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman it clearly surfaced the differences in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet wherein reports were there about ministers of the sitting government and some members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly held more than two meetings to form a pressure groups against the sitting Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

However, all of a sudden the decision of de-notification was taken against more active Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, who recently held most successful 33rd National Games and got much appreciation from different circles within party and outside, Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai and Revenue and Estate Minister Shakeel Ahmad.

According to an official notification issued here Sunday, the Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is exercised of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitutions of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with clause 1 of Article 105 thereof, is please to de-notify the following provincial ministers from their offices.