Hira Mani shares adorable photographs using new trend on Instagram

Actress Hira Mani has shared her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder photos shortly after a new trend popped up on the photo-video sharing platform.

The new trend on Instagram was kick-started by US singer Dolly Parton and users began following her.

The Do Bol actress took to Instagram and shared her photos following up with the emerging trend. She captioned it, “Just for a fun [sic].”

Hira Mani was recently nominated for ‘Best Actress’ for her outstanding performance in the drama serial Do Bol.

Hira took to Instagram sharing the big news with fans. She said, “Bohat shukriya app sub kay Piyar ka award Millay na Millay Lekin mere liye ye nomination bhe bohat Bari baat hai main bhe app sub Se bohat piyar kerti Hun Dil Se eik dum Dil Se [Thanks a lot for all the love, whether I bag the award or not, this nomination itself is a great achievement for me. I also love all my fans from the bottom of my heart],” she said.

Hira Mani’s husband Salman Shaikh has also sung praises for wife, calling her a ‘brilliant brilliant actor’.