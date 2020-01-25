Meera Ji strongly criticises Mahira

Actress Meera has strongly criticised Mahira Khan, saying that she is not a “talented” actress. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Meera said, “Mahira is not a talented actor. I am more brilliant than her.”

The Baaji actress went on to say that there is a ‘mafia’ in film and television industry and whoever works against it, they cannot get any success.

Meera added that Mahira gets support from every lobby.

“I think Mahira is given extraordinary importance in the showbiz industry. I am a victim of this injustice, whether it is in films or on television.”

“There is no age difference between me and Mahira. I became part of the showbiz industry since my childhood while Mahira entered at the age of 27,” the 42-year-old said on the age difference between the two.

Meera further said that Mahira has gained popularity owing to Shah Rukh Khan, after their collaboration in Raees, as she is not very talented herself.

It may be noted here that Meera had also criticized Mahira in the past.