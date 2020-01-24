 Verdict in Naqeebullah murder case to be drawn in three months, fixed by SHC

Karachi: Sindh High Court (SHC) dismissed the post-arrest bail of the denounced police officers in the Naqeebullah murder case on Friday and asked the trial court to draw a decision inside three months.

The thirteen police officers who were in judicial remand had been requested the post-arrest bail, whereupon the reserved decision has been stated by SHC today.

These policemen include: Allah Yar Kaka, Muhammad Iqbal, Arshad Ali, Ghulam Nazuk, Abdul Ali, Shafiq Ahmed, Shakeel, Muhammad Anar, Khair Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Akbar, Raees Abbas Zaidi and Syed Imran Kazmi.

However, the then SSP Rao Anwar, who is the main actor, along with then DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh, former SI Muhammad Yaseen, former HC Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat have already been granted post-arrest bail in the ongoing case. While, seven other police officials, including Amanullah Marwat, Shaikh Muhammad Shoaib, Gada Hussain, Mohsin Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Rana Shamim and Riaz remain absconder.

On the other hand, SHC ordered the trial court to pass a verdict within three months.

It is pertinent to mention here, after Naqeebullah’s late father’s objection over the Anti-Terrorism Court for being biased — by issuing bail to SSP Rao Anwar, after his dramatic entry, the SHC has put the case before a trial court in November 2018.

Yet, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has likewise promised for equity to Naqeeb’s family. On the demise of Naqeeb’s father, the COAS had lauded this, “Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued”.

COAS expresses heartfelt grief on demise of Muhammad Khan father of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

“May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven, Amen. Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2019

It might make reference to here, the main suspect SSP Rao Anwar, whose name is in the Exit Control List (ECL) had been declared a blacklisted individual by the United States Department of the Treasury for his atrocities during his tenure, in December 2019.