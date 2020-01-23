Sajal nominated for Best TV Actress award at PISA 2020

Actress Sajal Ali has been nominated for Best TV Actress award at the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 for her outstanding performance in period drama serial ‘Aangan.’

The MOM actress shared the big news on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Drama serial ‘Aangan,’ written by Mustafa Afridi, also features Ahad Raza Mir, Hira Mani, Ahsan Khan and Mawra Hocane in lead roles.

Recently, Sajal Ali celebrated her 26th birthday and received love and best wishes from her fans and family.

The star’s fiancé Ahad Raza Mir also showered love on her birthday with an endearing post that read, “Happy Birthday Sajal. You’re my favorite today, tomorrow and forever.”

Later, Sajal shared a heartfelt story on her Instagram handle for Ahad.

The PISA ceremony will take place on February 7, 2020 in Dubai.

Ali is a Pakistani actress noted for playing a variety of characters in a range of serials-from contemporary social to romantic dramas.