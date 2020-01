ISLAMABAD: President of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Ms. Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Raza Baqir were also present.