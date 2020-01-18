Islamabad Bar Association asks members to declare their ‘faith’

ISLAMABAD: To disguise weaknesses under the faith this time the Islamabad Bar Association takes the reins and made it mandatory for the bar members to declare their faith through an affidavit before January 31.

According to the news that appeared on Friday, the Islamabad Bar Association hunted to probe profoundly the religion of the bar members — to such extent that if someone declares themselves a Muslim, then they are obliged to fill another form to proclaim their faith in the finality of Prophethood.

A mix of feeling portrayed by different Analyst over the news when contacted, some feared this would embark hatred among non-Muslims and thus lead to against the fundamentalism of Islam while others of the view that religion is an integral part of life thus if anyone belongs to any other religion, then he must openly admit it, as it is no good to hide your — identity.

Nonetheless, in the time being a Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government should ensure to retain the authority for using the cap of religion for their means. — Last year in March a controversy arose in Rahim Yar Khan when the shopkeepers received an alleged pamphlet indicating the SHO that warns to close down all shops before Friday prayers.