FIA arrested 60-year-old woman for deceiving men on facebook using niece’s picture

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a woman in Karachi for defrauding people on Facebook by using pictures of her niece.

60-year-old woman from Karachi used pictures of her niece to make friends on Facebook. She would received gifts and mobile from different men for gifts.

A young boy of Karachi had been talking to the woman for almost seven years, and sending her gifts worth of thousands mistaking her for a young girl. The man didn’t know he was talking to a 60-year-old woman.

According to the girl, the man told her that he had filed a complaint with the FIA. The accused woman confessed to her crime. She had met the man on a Facebook group and he had asked her to share her pictures. She said, “I shared with him the picture of my niece. What I did was wrong.”