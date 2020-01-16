Lahore beats Paris in World Crime Index

Lahore has been named among the safest cities in the world, after an improvement of 56 ranking place and has surpassed Paris, New York, and Chicago on the World Crime Index (WCI).

According to a survey conducted by Numbeo for January 2020, Lahore was ranked 230th out of a total of 374 cities in the world. In 2019, Lahore was placed at 174 and moved to 202 with an improvement of 28 places in mid-2019.

Karachi has also improved the rankings by 22 places and moved from 66th position to 88th position.

Notably, Numbeo is the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. More so, it provides current and timely information on world living conditions including cost of living, housing indicators, health care, traffic, crime and pollution.

In the last five years of ratings, Lahore and Karachi have improved gradually with each year passing. According to the index, in 2014, Lahore was on 74 and Karachi on sixth.

Likewise, the city of Lahore was declared safer than London and Washington with a crime rate of only 42 at the beginning of 2019. It was declared safer than many other big cities of the world, including Beijing, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Birmingham, Manchester, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Tehran, Kuala Lumpur, Istanbul, Jerusalem, and Rome.