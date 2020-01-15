 The ruling party is seeking to take PML-Q on hand

GUJRAT: A delegation-level sitting will be arranged by the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) with its coalition party Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam Group (PMLQ) on Wednesday (today) to reaffirm it again that the former will comply on the later reservations.

The parley took into consideration by PTI due to the continuous reservations showing by the PML-Q ostensibly and on account of skipping federal cabinet meetings on Tuesday by PML-Q member Tariq Bashir Chema especially.

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, senior leader Jahangir Tareen, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and Arbab Shahzad will denote the PTI, whereas Tariq Basheer Cheema, Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will represent the PMLQ, for the negotiations.

As per, the PML-Q coalition with 10 MPAs in the province and 5 MNAs in the federal with PTI. It was considered at the time of coalition that two ministries shall be offered to PML-Q both in federal and Provence. But in the federal, it never touches fulfillment.

Nonetheless, in the time being the un-fulfillments of ministries do not become the reason. As Tariq Bashir Cheema, talking to a private television urged that people are now asking us what has been done for a year and a half, and we left with no answer.

Consequently, Kamil Ali Agha, a senator from PML-Q, also lauded that for the time our only reservations are government should take rigid steps to make things easier for the common people and to take us into consideration in decision making.

According to sources, PML-Q MPAs are highly despondent from their heads on the account that they still hold a soft corner for the ruling party.