Indian Army Chief threatens to attack and occupy Azad Kashmir

India’s aggressive posturing and persistent enthusiasm to go to war with Pakistan is a grave threat for regional peace and stability with news reports of the Indian Army Chief threatening to launch an attack to occupy Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

In a provocative statement that is reflective of Pakistan’s apprehensions that New Delhi seeks a military-level escalation, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat boasted that the Indian Army is ready to occupy Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and simply awaits a signal from the Narendra Modi-led government.

He said, “As far as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is concerned, many years ago there was a parliamentary resolution on it that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants that area should also belong to us, if we get orders to that effect, then definitely we will take action on it.”

The Army chief’s remarks come days after Gen Bipin Rawat took over as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country’s military prowess. “Indian Army is a professional force, conducts itself in most professional, ethical manner in peace, on LoC and in combat,” Naravane said.