BankIslami extends strategic alliance with Audi in Pakistan

BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks of Pakistan with a network of 330 branches in 114 cities, has extended its agreement for the year 2020, with Premier Systems (Pvt) Ltd. (Audi in Pakistan), Pakistan’s No. 1 luxury premium automobile brand, according to a press release issued by the bank.

With the successful completion of three years of Alliance, both BankIslami and Audi in Pakistan have reaffirmed their continued commitment to mutually serve the Automobile Industry of Pakistan and offer customized financing packages to Audi customers across the country through their featured product of Auto Finance.

Bilal Fiaz, Head of Consumer Banking, BankIslami and Muhammad Yasin Khan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Premier Systems (Pvt.) Ltd. (Audi in Pakistan), further fortified this successful partnership by signing the agreement in a meeting held in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Fiaz, remarked “With the growing prosperity of our venture, this signing is another milestone for the organizations as well as the customers who will profit from our unique auto financing solutions.”