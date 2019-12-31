Woman’s body recovered from Surjani Town

The headless body of a woman was recovered on Monday from a garbage hip in the Surjani Town area of the metropolis.

Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Karachi on Tuesday confirmed, adding that it had been stashed inside a gunny sack near Anarkali Bungalow in Surjani town. The deceased was identified as a 53-year-old Naima Fatima daughter of Muhammad Younis.

The CPLC spokesman further said the deceased woman was used to live in Liaquatabad’s B-1 area and recently shifted to Surjani town.

Earlier, police said the woman had been murdered elsewhere before her headless body was discarded near Anarkali Bungalow, Surjani Town. Rescue sources said the woman was killed by slitting her throat.

The body was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities, police added, it seemed that the woman was killed almost 18 or 20 hours ago. They assembled evidence from the crime scene and get fingerprints to determine the actual causes and identify of the woman.

Later, it was revealed that the woman was identified as 35-year-old Salma, wife of Iqbal, adding that they were trying to determine whether she was murdered or had committed suicide. No case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Sources further said the deceased had disconnected contact with her relatives and had a daughter.