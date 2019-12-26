Benazir family waiting for justice

It was in UEA during the exile period, when I saw Asif Ali Zardari convincing and insisting Shaheed Mohtarma It was in UEA during the exile period, when I saw Asif Ali Zardari convincing and insisting Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto not to go back Pakistan as the host country Dubai has also warned her of a terrorist attack on her return. Bibi Shaheed was determined to go back to Pakistan come what may and categorically stated that she has given a commitment to the people of Pakistan that she would be among them on 18th October, 2007. I, on the front seat and Asif Ali Zardari on the back seat sitting with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto kept on convincing her but he could not convince her to not leave for Pakistan. The discussion continued to the arrival and departure lounge of airport where once again a message was given to her by the host country not to fly for her own country but she did not agreed to anyone.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also discussed that either Rehman Malik to go with her or to stay back in Dubai, as in case of her arrest he would formulate further strategy and finally she decided that I should travel with her. As per her directions, I got my boarding card and we proceeded from Majlis to Plane. After announcement of departure yet another announcement was made informing that three passengers go back to the lounge. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto discussed with me and asked about the IATA rules that can the government of UAE stop her to go Pakistan but I quoted the rules and informed her that once one is boarded in the plane and there is no fault in the documents, they cannot stop any passenger from travelling adding, however, that if once you go back to the lounge then they would have the right to stop you. In the meantime, I spoke to Mr. Tariq Aziz, Principal Secretary to General Pervez Musharraf whom I had told about the arrival of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and asked him that the government should not be hindered her as multiple steps are being taken to stop her. He called me back after 10 minutes and informed that they have already spoken to UAE government and you will be permitted soon to travel.

Accordingly, we flew and how she was welcomed at Karachi by people of Pakistan is a historical fact. She was thrilled and delighted to see a huge crowed of highly motivated workers welcoming her but her happiness didn’t last for long as her caravan was attacked with twin gigantic bomb blasts near Karsaz killing her 149 devotees and injuring more than 400jiyalas. The attack was actually a life attempt on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but she survived. We all were standing behind her on the truck including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raza Rabbani, Naheed Khan, Shah Mehmood Querishi, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qaim Ali Shah and others and all of them were safe.

The police even refused to register the case after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto attempted to file a complaint of the Karsaz Incident. The evidence was hosed away within one hour without securing the vital evidence and the case never advanced as the evidence was already destroyed through hosing off the crime scene. Surprisingly, the suspected mastermind of October 18 assassination attempt namely Qari Saifullah Akhtar, along with his two sons and other suspects, were arrested but released after few days claiming lack of evidence against them. He along with his sons subsequently fled to Afghanistan, where he had been running a training camp for Al-Qaeda.

Under the PPP Government, the dormant investigation of the case was activated, but DSP Nawaz Ranjha of Karachi police who was entrusted to investigate the case was mysteriously killed when he was close to arrest the attackers. I had discussed the mysterious murder of DSP Ranjha with the then Chief Minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah and also with Murad Ali Shah but nothing was achieved.

The second trip of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was on 26th November, 2007 from Dubai via Air Blue and as previously agreed I went to pick her in the morning as her flight was at 8 o’clock in the morning. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had to go to Peshawar for her Jalsa next day. It was a memorable moment and she told me that she would like to have breakfast after one hour sleep. It was economy class seat and I was sitting next to her. She slept while taking brief notes and got up after one hour and had a light breakfast. For the first time, she uttered “Rehman; will they not spare us”. Next day, we proceeded to Peshawar where she had to attend a Jalsa which was to be detonated but fortunately the detonators did not work and the terrorist attack foiled. Those who were responsible for her security and the then government did not provide adequate security despite of numerous letters to the then government. It was the same trick, in which she was attacked with missiles near Kamra but missed. This fact was disclosed by one of the accused who informed that serious attempt was made and the missiles were got from Kamra.

On the conclusion of Jalsa and the meeting in Peshawar, we left Peshawar. The Security Chief was sitting on the front seat and in the middle was Naheed Khan. She always liked to eat chappal kabab in Peshawar and she had expressed her desire to have some Chappal Kababs. I had already arranged some Kababs and Naan for her. She made rolls of Naan and Kabab one for her, one for me and one for Naheed Khan. She had her own diet coke with her and thereafter she said that she ate too much in Peshawar and she stopped the car and handed over the food to some workers and security guards.

In our way to Islamabad, I got a call of General Nusrat Nadeem expressing his desire that then D.G. ISI has requested to meet Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto tonight urgently. I told him that she is with me and she consented for the meeting. By the time we entered in Islamabad, there were few meetings already arranged in Bilawal House and after those meetings, Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi left for their home and I accompanied Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to meet D.G. ISI. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto requested for a fool proof security and very categorically stated to D.G. ISI to tell General Pervez Musharraf to do the rigging in election to the level you can but you have to lose. After meeting, General Nusrat asked me to not to go for jalsa in Rawalpindi as there were some reports of likely attack on Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had earlier done similar drill to go to Liaqat Bagh Rawalpindi a week before. It may be reminded that she had been travelling countrywide and her security was being looked after by security officer Maj (Retd) Imtiaz. We were standing near her car in Bilawal House when I asked Ms. Naheed Khan if all arrangements had been done and have made all the security measures as per the decision. Naheed Khan very rudely responded me that not to interfere in our affairs as we know our job well. The entire episode of conversation was heard by Dr. Babar Awan and I came to know later that he had informed Mr. Asif Ali Zardari about my row with Naheed Khan.

The 27th December, 2007 shall always be remembered as black day in the history of Pakistan but sadly justice is never delivered to the PPP workers and Bhutto family as despite of the fact that the murderers are detected, the conspiracy is unearthed by the investigation, Taliban leadership in their book have also confessed the assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but it is infortune that those who were involved were released/acquitted and justice is still waiting to be done.

Historically speaking, Bhutto family remained deprived of justice against state repression. The JIT appointed by the then Punjab Government failed to conclude the case and the Pakistan Peoples Party government decided to do thorough investigation and accordingly a JIT was constituted consisting of three senior officers namely Mr. Tariq Khosa, Mr. Tajik, DIG and Mr. Azad a known Police officer with the mandate to interrogate and include anybody for investigations. The JIT investigated the matter with utmost sincerity and professionalism. They identified the conspirators, handlers, accused, executors and their trail of financial and including of abettors.

The confessions of the following accused persons i.e. Aitezaz Shah, Sher Zaman, Hasnain Gul, Muhammd Rafaqat and Rashid Ahmed Turabi were substantiated with independent forensic evidence to prove their criminal act in the court of law including the DNA of the joggers used by the terrorist/ suicide bomber, recovered from the house of one of the accused persons.

It may be mentioned here that the PPP leadership was of the firm view that the assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had international dimensions with a wider conspiracy plan. The PPP Government, therefore, requested the UN Secretary General to constitute an Inquiry Commission to investigate the case in order to un-earth the conspiracy. The Inquiry Commission submitted its Report in May 2010 wherein it primarily held the then Federal Government responsible for not providing Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed adequate and proper security. It also discredited the findings of the committee appointed by the then Punjab Government with regard to washing of the crime scene. On the basis of the findings of the Inquiry Commission, the Federal Government decided to transfer the case to FIA for further investigation and constituted a high-powered JIT as mentioned above.

The investigation carried out by the JIT had led to the facts that the conspiracy was hatched at Room No. 96 of Madrassa Haqqania, Akora Khattak by the former student of the said Madrassa. One Ibad-ur-Rehman, a former student of Madrassa Haqqania had brought suicide bomber to the Madrassa from then TTP chief Baitullah Mahsud and stayed in Room No. 96 overnight. The JIT collected the original admission record with photographs, addresses & parentage from Madrassa of those students who conspired and then executed the conspiracy. Accused Nasrullah who had brought suicide bombers in Rawalpindi on 26th December, 2007 and Ibad-ur-Rehman, the planner and ex-students of the Madrassa were later on found to have been killed in separate operations by the LEAs. These accused and their associates were based in Madrassa and residing in hostel in 2007. Their meeting and operation point remained Room no. 96.Accused Hasnain Gul and Rafaqat Hussain, close relatives, have turned militant after Lal Masjid Operation called “Operation Silence” where one of the close friends of Hasnain Gul namely Qari Fayaz was killed. They also turned against Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for her support to the Operation and aligned themselves with Al-Qaeda and TTP.They described their motives as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a threat to Taliban in Pakistan if had come into power. It transpired that Azizullah (Maulvi Sahib) to whom Baitullah Mehsood called (intercepted call) was also the student of this madrassa.

The JIT traced five absconders namely Baitullah Mehsud, Ibad-ur-Rehman @Usman @ Chattan who were killed in a drone attack while investigators were chasing them in Khyber Agency. Abdullah @ Saddam was killed in an explosion in Mohmand Agency along with Faiz Muhammad @ Kiskat.Nasarullahwas Killed in Mohmand Agency and Nadir @ Qari Ismail was Killed in Mohmand Agency. I have written two letters to the Ministry of Interior for the extradition of Ikramullah – 2nd suicide bomber, who is hiding in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, the Taliban during their meetings with Afghan Government in Qatar and in Murree through the courtesy of Government of Pakistan, had demanded the release and deportation of accused Hasnain Gul and Rafaqat Hussain as one of their demands. It, therefore, clearly demonstrates their close association with the Taliban/Al-Qaeda.

Unfortunately, the trial was delayed for 10 years. Chaudhary Zulfiqar a known honest and professional prosecutor was almost near to the conclusion of the case when he was murdered cold blooded. Only he was pursuing the case but his family could not get justice even today though his gunman was able to kill him and injured another one. The accused was later on arrested from Bara Kahu, Islamabad who happened to have linked with Taliban. He was also released despite caught red handed.

The Taliban leader Abu Mansoor Asim Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud in his book ‘Inqilab Meshud South Waziristan: ‘From British Raj to American Imperialism’ have corroborated the investigation carried out by a joint investigation team (JIT) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that the TTP former chief Baitullah Mahsud ordered Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s assassination.

I had written number of letters to the government to have the second bomber Ikramullah extradited from Afghanistan and about the release of five accused who confessed the murder but nobody has paid attention to my letters. It was unfortunate to note that despite overwhelming evidence against the arrested accused persons, the Terrorist Court acquitted all of them and ordered to be released from the jail custody. The hope of justice by the Bhutto family was killed when the said accused was set free leaving many doubts in the minds of the public as to why the accused with confession were acquitted and released. The police officers who were also accused in the case were convicted but their convictions were also set aside and were awarded prominent postings.

This was not only high profile case which was resolved through investigations and number of facts against the accused but went in vain. In fact, despite of proper investigations and undeniable charges against the accused, the justice to the Bhutto family and PPP workers was denied on flimsy grounds.