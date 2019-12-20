International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December

The day aims to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity and promotes solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication.

Aim:

The Day aims to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity. It encourages debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) including poverty eradication.

Solidarity is defined as an awareness of shared interests and objectives that create a psychological sense of unity. Solidarity also refers to the ties in a society that bind people together as one.

According to the United Nations Millennium Declaration, solidarity is among the fundamental values that are essential to international relations. The Declaration also states that global challenges must be managed so that costs and burdens are distributed fairly. This is in accordance with the basic principles of equity and social justice. Additionally, those who suffer the least should help those who suffer the most.

The UN is convinced that solidarity creates a spirit of sharing, which is essential for eradicating poverty.