Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday took a dig at sitting government by asking who was running the “save your father” campaign now, in an apparent reference to the PTI government’s reaction on a Special Court verdict awarding death sentence to former president Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

Abu bachao muhim kon chala raha hai? @ImranKhanPTI — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) December 18, 2019

Notably, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting on Wednesday evening as per the sources.

The core committee will hold discussions over the developing situation following the special court’s verdict of sentencing former president and top military official Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case and formulate future strategies.

It is important to note that PTI ministers had reacted to the judgement and said that it would give rise to rifts between institutions

Earlier while criticizing PMLN and PPP, Fawad claimed that the public is aware of the current political movement, which is all about saving their respective fathers.