Uncapped fast-bowler Jamieson called into New Zealand squad

WELLINGTON: Uncapped fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been called into the New Zealand squad for the remainder of their Test series against Australia after pacer Lockie Ferguson suffered a strained calf muscle in the first test loss in Perth. Ferguson bowled just 11 overs in the first innings of his test debut before he limped off with the injury and did not bowl again in the 296-run defeat. He was ruled out of the series on Monday. Jamieson, 24, will join the squad in Australia on Wednesday with the second Test not due to begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground until December 26.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Kyle who has impressed in the Plunket Shield domestic four-day competition,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement. “We’ve also been really encouraged by his progress in the winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A. “It will be his first time in camp and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the environment.” The two-metre tall Jamieson, who has taken 72 wickets at 27.93 in 25 first class games, could find it difficult to break into the New Zealand pace attack for the match, with Trent Boult expected to be fully fit. Boult missed the drawn second test against England and then the match at Perth Stadium with a rib muscle injury but Stead said after the first test loss to Australia that he had been almost at full fitness before the game but had not been risked.

Stead is expected to have to make at least two other selection decisions ahead of the second test with opener Jeet Raval out of form while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner’s position is also in question. The 27-year-old Santner is arguably the best batting option as a spin-bowling all-rounder in New Zealand but lacks penetration with the ball and is used more in a holding role to tie up one end. He has just 38 wickets at 43.15 in his 21 Tests and has never taken more than three wickets in an innings.

Santner was wicketless at Perth Stadium while occasional leg spinner Jeet Raval took his first Test wicket and Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon had match figures of 6-111 from 36.5 overs. The second Test, New Zealand’s first at the MCG since 1987, will be followed by the final match of the three-test series at Sydney Cricket Ground starting on January 3.