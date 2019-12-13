Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS Gen Bawja, FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The US envoy on Afghanistan’s peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Friday met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to the security situation of the region and especially the Afghanistan peace process came under discussion, during the meeting.

The minister said that Pakistan will continue to play its reconciliatory role with good intent.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad informed Shah Mahmood Qureshi about the US-Taliban talks at the delegation-level.

Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, had arrived here in Pakistan from Qatar’s capital, Doha, and was escorted from Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) under special security arrangements.

Khalilzad, on the other, apprised the minister on the delegation-level talks between the US and Afghan Taliban. He also lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.