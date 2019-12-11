Thar Coal Block-VI to produce 1320MW power, gas, diesel, urea

The Sindh government under CPEC projects is going to launch Thar Coal Block-IV as a national strategic project to develop coal mine, install 1320 MW coal-fired power project and produce gas, urea and diesel. This was disclosed in a meeting held under between Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh and CEO of UK-based company, Oracle Ms Naheed Memon in the energy department. Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh said that with the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thar Block VI has been included as a potential block for coal to gas to urea/fertilizer production in CPEC-related 9th JCC meeting held on November 5, 2019. The meeting had appreciated the concept to include Thar Block VI for coal gasification to Fertilizer projects under CPEC and desired to undertake a feasibility study for evaluation.” The Block VI, therefore is the only Block from Thar Coalfield in two working groups under the CPEC framework. Energy working group & Oil and Gas working group, making it a flagship block in Thar Coalfield for coal to gas based agriculture and food security program of the country. Recently, Thar Block VI has been included as a potential block for coal to gas to urea/fertilizer production in CPEC-related 9th JCC meeting held on 5th November 2019. The meeting had appreciated the concept to include Thar Block VI for coal gasification to Fertilizer projects under CPEC and desired to undertake a feasibility study for evaluation.”