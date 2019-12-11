Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan assaulted as lawyer protest in Lahore turns violent

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was assaulted by lawyers on Wednesday as members of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) protested outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), before breaking into the medical facility.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chauhan, who had arrived at the hospital, said that “lawyers had tried to kidnap” him. In a video, he can be seen being manhandled by a group of protesting lawyers.

Police used tear gas and baton charge in an attempt to disperse the lawyers, who were had gathered at the hospital in a large number. The president and secretary of the Lahore High Court Bar Association were also at PIC to convince the angry lawyers to leave the hospital.

Lahore DIG Operations, who had arrived at the hospital, said that those who took the law into their own hands will be dealt with strongly.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid was also at the hospital.