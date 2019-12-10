Anti-Corruption Day rally organised in Jamrud Bazaar

In connection with the International Anti-Corruption Day, a rally was organised in Jamrud Bazaar on Tuesday.

The rally was organised under the banner of local administration and beside additional Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Jamshed Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Bara Naik Muhammad large number of locals, political workers, tribal elders and members of civil society were among the participants.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.

They took out the rally to the Bab-e-Khyber where it converted into a gathering.

Speaking on the occasion additional DC Jamshed Khan said that corruption was a curse that was an obstacle in progress of the country.

Describing the corruption he said that dishonesty in funds was not considered the lone corruption but damaging the government properties or not executing officials duties properly were also part of corruption.

Malik Israr Afridi said that jointly they could get rid off of the anti-social disease.

If we want to join rank of developed countries, root out corruption of the society, he added.